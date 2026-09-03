Iran to UNSC: US Attack on Wedding Ceremony in Sirik, War Crime

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Islamic Republic of Iran, in a formal letter to the UN Security Council, strongly condemned US attacks on civilians and a wedding ceremony in the city of Sirik, Hormozgan province.

The letter was submitted by Gholamhossein Darzi, Deputy Representative of Iran to the United Nations, to António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, and the President of the Security Council.

The letter states that on the night of September 1, 2026, in a wave of attacks on southern Iranian cities, US forces targeted a residential house in the Kuhistak area of Sirik County during a wedding ceremony, resulting in the martyrdom of four civilians, including a four-year-old child, and injuring over 70 others.

In this letter, Iran emphasized that the deliberate targeting of civilians, especially children, is a clear violation of the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law and constitutes a war crime.

Tehran also claimed that US actions against Iran are not limited to this incident, and since the start of widespread US attacks on February 28, 2026, civilian centers and vital infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, airports, residential areas, bridges, roads, and railway facilities, have been targeted.

The letter goes on to describe the attack on the Kuhistak area as part of what Iran called "a broader pattern of unlawful and indiscriminate attacks by the United States and Israel across Iran."

Tehran also cited statements by some US officials regarding the targeting of civilian infrastructure and warned that such positions, if translated into military action, cannot be justified under the guise of "collateral damage."

Iran emphasized that the protection of civilians is a binding obligation under international law, and the deliberate and serious violation of these obligations can constitute a war crime.

In this letter, Iran also referred to the February 28 attack on an elementary school in Minab, Hormozgan province, and claimed that over 168 students, mostly girls aged 7 to 12, along with a number of teachers and school staff, were killed and 110 others wounded in this attack.

Referring to this incident and the attack on Kuhistak, Tehran called on the Security Council and the UN Secretary-General to fulfill their responsibilities under the UN Charter and condemn US attacks on Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In conclusion, Iran called for the full accountability of the United States for the human and material damage caused by the attacks, the payment of full compensation for material and moral damages, and the immediate cessation of military actions and unilateral sanctions against civilians.

Tehran also called on the Security Council to examine the consequences of the attack on Kuhistak due to what it described as "a serious violation of international humanitarian law and a war crime."

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