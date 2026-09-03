Reuters: Iran Warned US About Israeli Attack on Tall al-Tahir

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Reuters, citing three regional officials, reported that around mid-August, Iran conveyed a message through Oman to Washington, warning that any large-scale attack by the Zionist regime on Tall al-Tahir in southern Lebanon would be met with a broad Iranian response.

A US official, in response to Reuters' questions about this message or the possibility of Washington pressuring Tel Aviv to prevent an attack on the area, described the report as "false."

However, a foreign official with direct knowledge of the message's content said the warning was conveyed to the United States around mid-August, and that following Washington's pressure, the Zionist regime postponed operations to capture Tall al-Tahir.

This official claimed that in the event of a large-scale Israeli attack, Tehran would respond on a broad scale.

Hezbollah's information office, which Reuters contacted to confirm the report, neither confirmed nor denied Iran's message; however, the office stated that warnings about any Israeli military movement in southern Lebanon, especially attempts to expand ground presence, are to be expected.

Hezbollah also reported increased Israeli pressure to encircle Tall al-Tahir and create conditions to render the area unusable.

According to this report, developments surrounding Tall al-Tahir are continuing as concerns about the expansion of Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon have increased.

Hezbollah believes that any Israeli ground expansion in southern Lebanon could be considered a serious violation of existing agreements and could set the stage for escalating tensions.

Despite the warning attributed to Iran and claims of US pressure, a Lebanese source and a senior Lebanese security official told Reuters that the possibility of an Israeli military operation to capture Tall al-Tahir still exists in the coming weeks.

Thus, this area could become one of the sensitive points in the security equation of southern Lebanon, where any large-scale military action, given the warnings raised, has the potential to escalate into a crisis beyond Lebanon's borders.

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