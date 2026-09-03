Islamic Revolution of Iran Inspired Fight Against Major Powers

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Najjar, the Vice-President of the Council of Islamic Scholars of South Africa, referring to the impact of the Islamic Revolution of Iran on freedom-seeking nations, stated, "We, the people of South Africa, learned a great deal from this revolution, especially after the Islamic Revolution of Iran in 1979."

He continued, "The Islamic Revolution showed us that social powers and the will of the people can stand against major powers and even challenge powers that appeared invincible."

The Vice-President of the Council of Islamic Scholars of South Africa emphasized, "The experience of the Islamic Revolution of Iran proved to the nations of the world that no matter how great the opposing powers, the united people and society can stand against them."

Najjar concluded by emphasizing the victory of the resistance movement against oppression and arrogance, saying, "With the help of God and the unity of Muslims, the front of oppression and arrogance will be defeated, and the Muslim and freedom-seeking nations of the world, relying on faith and unity, will shape a different future."

**************

End/ 345E