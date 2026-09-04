Maariv: Trump, Netanyahu Left Scorched Land Behind Them

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Zionist newspaper Maariv wrote in a report that Donald Trump, the President of the United States, and Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, have left scorched land behind them.

In this Israeli media report, it was acknowledged that due to the policies of Trump and Netanyahu, a conflict over identity has formed in Israel and America, and institutions have been eroding.

Maariv emphasized that Trump and Netanyahu share individual, national, and social agendas, which are by no means democratic.

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