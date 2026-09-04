Financial Times: Trump Seeks Comprehensive Agreement with Iran Including Strait of Hormuz, Nuclear Issue

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A British newspaper reported on Friday that mediators are attempting to establish a framework for negotiations between Tehran and Washington regarding a possible new agreement.

The Financial Times reported on Friday on Donald Trump's decision to include the Strait of Hormuz in any agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Citing diplomatic sources, the Financial Times reported that the Trump administration is seeking a more comprehensive agreement with Iran that would include the Strait of Hormuz and the nuclear issue.

The report claimed that mediators are attempting to establish a framework for negotiations between Tehran and Washington regarding a possible new agreement.

These unnamed sources told the publication that Washington has informed mediators that, regardless of any agreement between Tehran and Muscat, it is inclined to keep the Strait of Hormuz open.

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