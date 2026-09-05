Iranian tanker hit by four projectiles in US missile attack near Kharg Island

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Iranian tanker was hit by four projectiles in a U.S. missile attack near Kharg Island on Saturday, local sources said, with no casualties reported and crew evacuating the vessel.

Explosions were heard from the Persian Gulf in the Kharg Island area. An Iranian tanker about six miles off Kharg Island came under U.S. missile attack in the island's anchorage zone.

Four projectiles hit the vessel, according to the reports. Local sources said the incident caused no casualties and that the tanker's crew were evacuating the ship.

Authorities are still assessing the extent of damage and the full circumstances of the incident, with further details expected later.

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