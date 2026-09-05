Ayatollah Arafi: Iranian nation's resilience astonished entire world in recent war

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, delivering Friday prayer sermons at Qom's Quds Prayer Hall, emphasized the importance of analyzing the recent imposed war, stating that the Iranian nation's resilience and the leadership's authority in confronting global arrogance have astonished the entire world.

"The enemies never imagined that a nation could stand against the world's greatest scientific, technological, economic, political, and military power," Ayatollah Arafi said.

The Friday prayer leader stressed that this authority stems from Friday congregations, the belief in Imam Mahdi (AS) and awaiting, the immense ranks of martyrs, and the thought of the late Imam Khomeini. "This pure gem exists nowhere else in the world except where nations have followed your example. This precious jewel must be protected."

The director of Iran's Islamic seminaries then detailed nine points of weakness and vulnerability in America and the arrogant powers against the Islamic Revolution:

First: A Civilization Built on Oppression

The foundations of Western civilization contain historical injustices and oppressions. Much of the West's progress has been built upon the colonization of Asia, Africa, and the East. History shows that the roots of oppression and injustice are embedded in the foundations of their scientific and technological transformations. They plundered Africa's mines and enslaved its people to advance British, Portuguese, and other Western industries. A palace built on oppression is inherently fragile.

Second: Global Hatred Toward Them

The world's hatred and revulsion toward the arrogant West is boundless. However, many nations lack the courage and great leadership to declare "Death to America" and "Death to Arrogance," and thus remain silent.

Third: Advanced but Complex Economy

Their economy and systems have made significant advances, but these advances have created complexities that have made them vulnerable.

Fourth: An Economy Based on Corruption

Today, their economy remains based on corruption, discrimination, and the plundering of the world's wealth. They brazenly stole from Venezuela's leadership, claiming that the country's oil revenues belonged in their accounts, showing no shame. This corruption has made them fragile.

He continued: "Until now, no one has stood against you, but today the Iranian nation, the Islamic Revolution, the Axis of Resistance, and the Islamic Ummah will, with God's help, stand against you."

Fifth: Complacency and Inability to Withstand Major Shocks

They are drowning in luxury — false comforts built on shaky foundations. Their resilience and endurance are extremely weak, making them fragile. They have collided with the solid rock of the Resistance and the Islamic Revolution. The ignorant Trump has lost his bearings today.

The director of Iran's Islamic seminaries emphasized: "With God's help, we will deliver major shocks to you in the Strait of Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb, and other points across the world."

Sixth: Unfamiliarity With Our Methods

Your unfamiliarity with our new methods, asymmetric warfare techniques, and non-classical approaches is another weakness. You have seen part of it; you will see the rest.

Seventh: Political Deadlock in American Democracy

America has democracy internally, but its democracy has reached political deadlock. Numerous voices in America have no outlet, and this has made them fragile.

Eighth: Double Standards

Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which have no elections or democracy, are America's darlings, while countries with democracy are despised by America. These double standards have caused global revulsion toward them.

Ninth: Miscalculations

In previous sermons, we enumerated 15 American miscalculations in the recent war. Your first error was regarding the usurping Israeli regime. Our hearts go out to the American people, who have been taken hostage by a group of ignorant bullies serving the insignificant usurping Israel. You were deceived into entering a war in which you are now trapped.

Ayatollah Arafi continued: "The enemies failed to properly understand even the opponents of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, imagining that cowardly individuals could serve as their allies. You failed to recognize the greatness and glory of Iran, and its armed forces. The American people are expected to take action."

Addressing the enemies, the director of Iran's Islamic seminaries declared: "The Iranian nation and the proud Iranian logic will hold you accountable. Either return to reason and proper commitments, or prepare for the continuation of divine struggles and hear the call of 'Labbaik Ya Rasul Allah, Labbaik Ya Hussain, Labbaik Ya Shuhada, and Labbaik Ya Khamenei.'"

The member of the Guardian Council's clerical body reminded officials to appreciate the nation, work to resolve problems, and advance toward avenging the pure blood of martyrs and jihad in the path of God. "Officials and all factions should learn from this nation and remain committed to their covenant with the people."

He stated that cultural issues are among the foundations of the Islamic Revolution's continuation. "The purity of society, chastity and hijab, and the reduction of social harms are essential for society. We must all work to reduce corruption and make the luminous face of the city of Lady Masoumeh (peace be upon her) purer."

Ayatollah Arafi thanked the law enforcement forces and judiciary, adding: "Resolving these issues requires everyone's cooperation and a collective determination to purify the luminous face of Qom. For decades, Qom has been the center of Islam and religion and a pioneer of divine values. This role must remain. The clergy, officials, various institutions, merchants, and the noble people must all make efforts."

Principles of Dignity Against Foreigners

In his first sermon, Ayatollah Arafi explained the principles of achieving dignity against foreigners, stating that "honor" and "patience and resistance" are fundamental principles of Islamic society in facing difficulties, events, and hardships.

The director of Iran's Islamic seminaries noted that honor and patience are the secret to remaining steadfast and overcoming the enemy. He said that when patience and resistance take on large social dimensions, they can create miracles like the 200 nights of popular epics in the streets.

The Guardian Council cleric identified insight and awareness as the third factor, adding that they play a crucial role in resilience and steadfastness against the enemy, and in navigating challenges and difficult passages facing the nation and the Islamic Ummah.

The Friday prayer leader cited verse 108 of Surah Yusuf: "Say: This is my way; I invite to Allah with insight, I and whoever follows me. And exalted is Allah; and I am not of those who associate others with Him."

He explained that this verse contains three key elements: First, the Prophet's call to divine ideals, sincerity, and pure monotheism — a call toward God in whose hands lie all powers of the universe. Second, the Prophet's call is not superficial or without insight but rather a call based on reason, wisdom, and clear vision. Third, this call is not finite nor limited to a specific period but is an eternal path that the Prophet opened for humanity, with his followers continuing this path after him.

Ayatollah Arafi emphasized that this path has continued and today has reached the Islamic Revolution. "The resurrected nation and the Islamic Ummah have answered this call and are moving forward on this path."

He also discussed the concept of hidden polytheism, citing the verse: "And most of them believe not in Allah except while they associate others with Him." He noted that among believers, not all have achieved pure monotheism and sincere devotion; many believe in God but their faith is contaminated with hidden forms of polytheism.

The Friday prayer leader explained the difference between physical sight (basar) and insight (basirah), stating that basirah refers to inner perception, internal illumination, rational understanding, and comprehension of the complexities of the path.

He stressed that insight has two dimensions: first, understanding God, the afterlife, and strengthening doctrinal foundations; second, recognizing the truth and the path, understanding deceptions, schemes, and seditions, and not being absorbed by enemy-created currents.

Ayatollah Arafi concluded that Imam Hussain (peace be upon him) recited this verse multiple times during his journey to Karbala, demonstrating that insight encompasses both theological understanding and social-political awareness — knowing the path, recognizing the proof, and not losing one's way amid the fog of sedition and enemy propaganda.

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