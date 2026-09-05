Tehran Warns Seoul: Any Hormuz Deployment Means Joining War on Iran

ABNA24 - Iran has warned South Korea that any involvement against Tehran in the Strait of Hormuz would amount to direct military participation in aggression, a senior Iranian political and security official said Friday.

In remarks, the official urged Seoul not to “sacrifice its interests and reputation” for aggressive US policies, stressing that South Korea should recognize that “US-‘Israeli’ aggression” is the source of insecurity in the strategic waterway.

Tehran, he added, hopes Seoul will resist US pressure and avoid contributing to actions that undermine regional security and stability.

Moreover, the Iranian official said regional security cannot be restored as long as US interventions violating international law continue.

He warned that escalating US pressure on Seoul to cooperate in military operations would mean that “any involvement in US military operations is direct participation in the military war on Iran.”

Tehran, he further stressed, “will never show leniency toward any complicity in aggressive crimes against the Iranian people and their rights.”

Meanwhile, South Korea is reportedly considering a military deployment to the Strait of Hormuz following weeks of pressure from US President Donald Trump to take a more direct role in Washington’s campaign against Iran.

According to a Bloomberg report, Seoul is examining options that could include a naval support vessel and maritime patrol aircraft, representing a shift from its previous reluctance to expand military involvement in the region.

The report said Seoul has informed Washington that it is willing to consider contributing to the mission and is reviewing the parliamentary procedures required for an overseas deployment.

Around 150 South Korean personnel could be needed to operate the proposed assets, while officials are also discussing potential ports and operational bases with foreign governments.

A motion seeking approval from the National Assembly could be submitted as early as this month, following repeated public pressure from Trump, who has criticized South Korea for refusing to assume a larger role in the US-led campaign and has questioned Washington’s security commitments to Seoul in response.

Despite the reported preparations, however, South Korea’s presidential office has downplayed claims that deployment is imminent, maintaining that “no decisions have been made.”



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