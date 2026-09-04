Reuters: Attack on Wedding Ceremony in Kuhistak, Iran, Caused by Direct Impact of US Munitions

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Reuters reported that analysis by weapons experts of images and videos verified by the agency shows that the attack that targeted a wedding ceremony in southern Iran (Kuhistak) on Tuesday was not caused by an Iranian defense error, nor by shrapnel or deflected American munitions, but resulted from the direct impact of US weapons.

According to the Reuters report, four weapons experts, after examining verified images and videos, stated that the pattern of damage at the scene is consistent with a direct impact from US munitions, and that the United States directly targeted the wedding ceremony in Sirik. Three of these experts emphasized that the munition was almost certainly American ordnance, not an Iranian defense missile.

Trevor Ball, a former US Army explosive ordnance disposal technician and senior technical analyst of weapons intelligence, said after reviewing the images that the damage appeared to be caused by a munition that detonated upon impact with the roof or just above it.

He also commented on fragments published by Iranian media, noting that some of the debris resembles the JSOW weapon, a guided glide bomb used by the US military.

Gareth Collett, a weapons expert and retired British Army brigadier, also agreed with Ball's analysis, stating that the totality of evidence points more toward the use of a 500-pound American air-dropped munition rather than an Iranian air defense missile. Sebastian Schutte, a research professor at the Peace Research Institute Oslo, also reviewed the images and videos of the incident and said the angle of impact does not match an air defense missile, and the hole created in the roof is inconsistent with the theory that the munition ricocheted off a telecommunications tower.

According to this report, two US officials confirmed that the US military attacked the Kuhistak area on September 1, and stated the target was the city's telecommunications tower. The tower was located 135 meters from the wedding venue, and according to Iranian sources, was struck at around 9:30 PM local time.

In this attack, four people, including a four-year-old child and a 16-year-old, were killed, and 68 others were injured. An eyewitness, moments after the explosion, said in an audio message: "Kuhistak has been destroyed. Four, five, ten houses were destroyed. Many people are trapped under the rubble."

The New York Times had also previously reported that analysis of videos and images of weapons debris at the bomb site in Kuhistak matches components of the JSOW guided bomb, which is in the US military's arsenal.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in its statement number 7 addressed to the noble people of Kuwait, announced that in this malicious attack, nearly 70 innocent people were struck, and four of them, including a child, were martyred. In response to this crime, the IRGC, early this morning, with a combined missile and drone attack on the headquarters and living quarters of the American commander of the Ali Al-Salem base, killed a number of enemy elements, and set fire to the drone hangar and the deployment ramp of the drones that participated in the attacks against the people.

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