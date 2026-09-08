Pakistan Media: War Crimes in Kuhestak and Minab School exposed Lake of Strategy

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to Dawn, global attention has largely focused on the geopolitical consequences of the conflict and its potential impact on the world economy, while civilian casualties have received far less attention.

The newspaper reported that on September 1, as tensions between Washington and Tehran intensified once again, a wedding celebration in Kuhestak was struck by a missile. The attack reportedly turned a night of celebration into tragedy, killing at least five people, including a child.

Dawn further alleged that the United States was responsible for the attack. The report noted that US Vice President JD Vance said Washington was reviewing the incident, while drawing comparisons to other deadly incidents reported during the conflict.

In its analysis, the Pakistani newspaper argued that such tragedies raise serious questions about Washington’s military strategy, claiming that the continued loss of civilian lives reflects the absence of a clear path toward ending the conflict.

The report comes as The Telegraph has also examined the attack on the wedding ceremony in Bandar Kuhestak, in Sirik County, Hormozgan Province. Citing data and analysis, the newspaper reportedly suggested that a precision-guided 500-kilogram bomb was used in the attack.