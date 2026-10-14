Drone hit a boat off southern Iran port of Sirik, 3 injured

AhlulBayt News Agency: Three fishermen have been injured after a fishing boat was struck in an incident involving an unidentified drone near Sirik port in southern Iran’s Hormozgan province, the provincial governor general’s office announced.

Deputy Governor General of Hormozgan province for the Political and Social Affairs Ahmad Nafisi stated that the fishing boat was struck in what it is described as an attack by a US drone.

According to initial reports, no fatalities have so far been reported.

Following this incident, and in coordination with relevant authorities, the Sirik County hospital has been placed on standby position to admit and treat the injured, and an ambulance has been dispatched to the pier.

The incident is being investigated and followed up by the responsible authorities, and further information will be announced subsequently.

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