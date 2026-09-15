Culture Minister: Minab school tragedy symbol of oppression inflicted on Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Salehi has described the Minab school tragedy as a symbol of oppression inflicted on Iran, saying its international resonance could help deter future unjust wars.

Speaking at a ceremony on Monday, Salehi said the Minab school massacre stands out among many other tragic events of the past 50 years because of its unique characteristics and should not be allowed to become a memory buried in the past.

He added that, unlike some similar incidents, the Minab school tragedy gained widespread global resonance because it occurred on the first day of the war.

Salehi stressed that the Minab massacre could serve as the flag of oppression inflicted on Iran at the international level and have a deterrent effect against unjust wars.

Over 168 schoolchildren and teachers were massacred during a US-Israeli strike on Shajareh Tayyebeh Primary School in the Iranian city of Minab, Hormozgan Province, on February 28, 2026.

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