Iran’s OIC Mission Condemns US Oil Tanker Attacks as ‘Cowardly’

ABNA24 - The Iranian mission to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has denounced US attacks on Iranian oil tankers as “cowardly” and “an explicit admission” of crimes against civilians.

In a post on X, the mission criticized a statement by the US Central Command (CENTCOM), which claimed that its attacks on Iranian oil tankers were carried out with “precision” and “professionalism,” saying such an attack was nothing to be proud of.

“You call it precision and professionalism, while overlooking the fact that a cowardly attack on a commercial oil tanker is by no means something to be proud of or glorified,” it said.

The mission went on to cite other instances of US war crimes against Iran in Minab, Kuhestak and Lamerd, asking: “How, then, can attacks on a primary school in Minab, a sports club in Lamerd, a wedding ceremony in Kuhestak, and other civilian sites be dismissed merely as ‘mistakes’ or ‘targeting errors’?”

On September 1, the US military struck a wedding ceremony in Kouhestak, southern province of Hormozgan. Five people, including two children aged 4 and 16, were killed.

On February 28, the Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab, Hormozgan, was hit. 73 boys, 47 girls, 26 teachers, and seven parents were killed.

A school-bus driver and a pharmacy technician at the adjacent clinic were also killed.

That same day, a sports complex and two residential areas in Lamerd, Fars province, were struck. At least 21 civilians, including seven children, were killed.

In every attack on civilians in its aggression against Iran, the US has either initially denied responsibility or sought to shift the blame onto Iranian forces.

However, subsequent investigations have repeatedly disproved these claims.

The mission described CENTCOM’s statement as “an explicit admission of full responsibility for all the heinous crimes committed by US terrorist forces during the illegal war of aggression against Iran.”

Addressing CENTCOM, the Iranian mission said “You cannot invoke precision when it serves your interests and call it a ‘mistake’ when civilians pay the price.”

The US military claimed in a statement on Saturday that it had attacked one Iranian oil tanker near the island of Kharg in the Persian Gulf, and two others in the Sea of Oman.

The attacks come amid the US’s inability to undermine Iran’s firm control over transit via the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway in the Persian Gulf that is responsible for a fifth of global oil supply and a third of the world’s demand for agricultural fertilizers.

In a statement on Saturday, Iran’s foreign ministry condemned the US military’s overnight attacks on oil tankers anchored in Iranian waters, describing the strikes as a continuation of the unprovoked US war of aggression against the Iranian nation and its blockade on the country’s maritime trade.

The attacks, the statement said, “constitute a clear violation of Paragraph 4 of Article 2 of the United Nations Charter, constitute a war crime, and represent an overt threat to international peace and the security of commercial shipping.”



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