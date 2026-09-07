Attacking a wedding: War or crime?

This attack and previous attacks on civilian areas in Minab, Qeshm, and Lark, etc., should be considered the result of America’s successive military failures and inability to open the Strait of Hormuz.

In this regard, the following points are noteworthy.

1. According to the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and their Additional Protocols of 1977, civilians and all those who are not participating in the war should not be targeted under any circumstances and should be protected by governments and international organizations, including the United Nations Security Council. In fact, war has its own law, and according to international standards, the issue of war is incompatible with bombing people and attacking defenseless cities. Conflict on the battlefield is called "war", but attacks on innocent people are considered "crimes", and the international community, consisting of various countries, international institutions and even intermediary countries, are obliged to distinguish between war and crime, and to prevent violations of international regulations by condemning crimes.

2. During his presidency, the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, also called war a military conflict on the front and attacks on civilians and other places a crime, and asked them to distinguish between war and crime. In this regard, he said in an interview with the Arabic-language magazine Al-Alam, "War, like other general issues, has its own rules, and the two sides of the war, who are enemies of each other, have always considered themselves obliged to follow these rules, and this has been the case even in old wars. That is, when two armies fought each other, they considered themselves obligated to remove the other from the field and, if necessary, kill the opposing forces. However, everywhere and always, and in the eyes of most people, gouging out the eyes or cutting off the nose and ears of someone who was killed, or killing women and children, as well as killing doctors and, for example, latecomers, was a forbidden and reprehensible act. Therefore, the laws of war are not specific to our time, and even when the people of the world had not reached this level of current civilization, they had laws for fighting their enemies. (Al-Alam Magazine, 15/11/1996)

Therefore, conflict in the field and on the front is war, but attacking innocent people is a crime and a violation of human rights, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, as our martyred leader has repeatedly said, must make the West be responsible.

3. The criminal actions of the United States against civilians and residensial areas, in continuation of its crimes in Afghanistan and Iraq, have seriously challenged the thinking of liberal democracy and show that, based on this rotten thinking, it is possible to attack a wedding ceremony, kill children and women, and destroy civilian areas in order to maintain power. The condemnation and exposure of these crimes by independent countries that adhere to legal and humanitarian standards will be a deterrent to preventing war crimes and genocide, and will not only accelerate the decline of the United States, but will also be effective in shaping the future civilized world order.

In general, the dissemination of the discourse of "separating war from crime" has rational and humane foundations and is in line with international standards and regulations, and the international community must condemn, through international institutions and judicial courts, attacks on civilian areas and defenseless people in Iran, Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, etc.

The recent statement of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Bishkek showed that with continuous diplomatic activity, favorable achievements can be made to defend the rights of the Iranian people and confront the crimes of the United States. In this direction, the responsible agencies in the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Human Rights Headquarters of the Judiciary, must be the vanguard and, in connection with the countries of the world and regional coalitions, prevent the continuation of such crimes with the necessary measures.



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