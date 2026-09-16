Iran's UN mission in Geneva opens exhibition of paintings by Minab children

AhlulBayt News Agency: An exhibition of paintings by children from Minab, titled “Children of Minab Still Draw the Sun”, was opened by the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Geneva at the United Nations headquarters on Tuesday.

The week-long exhibition recounts the suffering of innocent Iranian children amid the US and Zionist regime’s aggression against Iran, children whose simple, colorful world was abruptly shattered by missile strikes.

Most of these works belong to children from the Shajareh Tayyebeh Primary School in Minab, who were martyred or injured during the US attacks on this school.

Some of the works were pulled directly from the rubble, works that are now on display before an international audience at the UN headquarters in Geneva.

Organized to mark the International Day to Protect Education from Attack, the exhibition uses children's simple, direct expression to spotlight the impact of war and violence on young lives and underscore the urgent need to safeguard schools and the right to education.

The exhibition’s introduction notes: For a child, a school is far more than a building, it is where dreams are formed, friendships are forged, and the future takes its first steps.

Over 168 schoolchildren and teachers were massacred during a US-Israeli strike on Shajareh Tayyebeh Primary School in the Iranian city of Minab, Hormuzgan Province, on February 28, 2026.

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