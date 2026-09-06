Iran Says US-Made Raytheon Bomb Used in Deadly Wedding Strike

ABNA24 - The Iranian judiciary has released the initial findings of an investigation showing that weapons used in a US bombing attack earlier this week on a wedding ceremony in the south of the country were American-made.

The head of the Iranian judiciary's local branch in the southern province of Hormozgan said on Saturday that projectile fragments scattered around the site of a wedding ceremony on September 1 had been examined as part of the investigation, showing they were manufactured by US company Raytheon.

“The nature of the weapons used in the terrorist attack on civilian gatherings in Kohestak, Sirik, has been fully documented using advanced technical analysis tools and image data processing,” said Mojtaba Ghahremani.

Ghahremani said investigators had carried out a meticulous examination of the inscriptions, barcodes, and other details engraved on the projectile remains, leaving no doubt that the munitions belong to the US military.

He said the type of military thermal battery used in the ammunition revealed that it is from a series of high-voltage batteries used exclusively in the flight guidance systems of precision-guided bombs operated by US military forces.

The official said a military identification code, CAGE Code: 96214, registered on the projectile fragments directly links it to the weapons company Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a major US defense contractor and industrial corporation that manufactures weapons as well as military and commercial electronics.

Ghahremani said other guidance and flight electronics modules were also found at the site of the attack, which had electrostatic discharge warning labels with MIL-STD military standards on the alloy boxes, indicating the advanced nature of the weapon.

The US government and military have yet to accept responsibility for the attack, which Iran has condemned as a blatant case of war crime. US Vice President JD Vance said earlier this week that Washington is investigating the attack, which left five dead and dozens more injured.

US precision-guided bomb used to hit wedding: Report

The Telegraph said in a report published on Friday that a US precision-guided bomb weighing 500 kilograms had directly hit the place where the wedding was held in Kuhestak.

The report said the bomb left a crater a meter and a half wide in the middle of the reception room, where hundreds of women and children were partying and celebrating.

Ghahremani said the attack represents a clear violation of the four Geneva Conventions, adding that a comprehensive legal case has been filed in domestic and international courts against the perpetrators and arms suppliers involved in the attack.



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