Al-Wefaq: King's New Decree, Return to Tribal System, Security Domination Over Public Life

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): With the issuance of the new royal decree, the shadow of policing approaches has once again weighed more heavily on the country's administrative structure. Al-Wefaq Society, in a sharp statement, described the revival of the mukhtar system under the direct authority of the Minister of Interior as a tool for security domination over the joints of public life and the complete elimination of popular participation in determining local officials.

The National Islamic Al-Wefaq Society of Bahrain (the largest revolutionary current in Bahrain) condemned Royal Decree No. 38 of 2026, which adds new articles to the Governorates Law, allowing the appointment of "one or more mukhtars" (local chiefs) for each governorate by a decision of the Minister of Interior.

The society stated in a statement, "This decision indicates the ruling system's retreat from the model of the 'state of modern institutions' and a move toward 'tribal/sheikhdom systems.' It also emphasizes that Bahraini authorities continue their policing and security approach."

Despite the historical duties of the mukhtar being related to social aspects, this royal decree places the mukhtars under the Ministry of Interior, where the regime is charting new paths for the militarization of the state and security domination over the details of public life. This points to the security nature that the new mukhtar system will assume, especially since the decree explicitly states in Article 11 that the Minister of Interior is the one who determines the powers, duties, and regulation of the mukhtar's work affairs.

The society added, "While countries are moving toward democratic administrative systems, power in Bahrain has detached itself from its historical context and is returning to the era before the modern state, as the royal decree orders the Minister of Interior to appoint 'mukhtars' directly without consulting the local residents, let alone giving them the right to elect or nominate based on conventional democratic methods."

The official Bahraini news agency BNA reported that the ruler of Bahrain, Hamad Isa Al Khalifa, issued a decree amending some provisions of Law Decree No. 17 of 2002, through Decree No. 38 of 2026. Accordingly, one or more mukhtars are appointed for each governorate, by a decision of the Minister of Interior, from among names proposed by the relevant governor. Their term of appointment is four years, renewable for one or more additional terms, and the Minister of Interior may, based on the proposal of the relevant governor, dismiss the mukhtar before the end of his term.

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