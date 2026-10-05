Ansarallah Official Says Taiz Effectively Liberated After Surrounding Areas Secured

ABNA24 - Taiz is effectively liberated after the Yemeni Armed Forces secured the areas surrounding the city, said Hizam al-Assad, a member of Ansar Allah’s political bureau, according to Al Mayadeen news.

Al-Assad said Taiz is effectively sealed off after surrounding areas were liberated, stressing that the Yemeni Armed Forces secured, rather than cut, the Taiz-Aden road, while the opposing side cut the route.

He also noted that most of the brigades involved in liberating districts in Taiz are composed of local residents, adding that Yemen possesses a deterrent capability that the Yemeni Armed Forces will use as they deem appropriate.

He warned that any full-scale war against Yemen would inflict heavy losses on the attacking side, stressing that any aggressor would pay a price and that the Saudi regime would be the biggest loser.



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