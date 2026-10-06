Ulema Urged to Counter Saudi Claims Over Holy Sites

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The delegation visited Lebanon as part of efforts to clarify Yemen’s position regarding what it described as repeated Saudi allegations concerning the Islamic world’s sacred sites.

In the message, Sheikh Shamsuddin Sharafuddin asked Sheikh Al-Khatib to review the statement of Yemeni religious scholars and help present and clarify Yemen’s position regarding Saudi allegations that Mecca and other holy sites had been targeted.

The message also called on Muslim scholars across the Islamic world to play their role in rejecting what it described as misleading claims and in presenting what Yemen considers the actual situation to Muslim communities.

Speaking in the presence of the Yemeni delegation, Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib expressed concern over the situation in Yemen, saying that the country has endured more than 11 years of war while the Yemeni people continue to face a blockade and ongoing conflict.

He said the fighting should have been directed against the “Israeli” enemy and those he described as enemies of the Muslim community, rather than taking place among Muslims themselves.

Sheikh Al-Khatib expressed hope that the region’s capabilities and efforts would instead be focused on the Palestinian cause and confronting what he described as the “arrogant Israeli enemy,” which he said poses a threat to Arabs and Muslims.