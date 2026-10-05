Yemeni Official Urge Pro-Saudi Fighters in Taiz to Accept Amnesty and Return Home

ABNA24 - Abdulqader al-Mortada, head of the Sanaa Prisoners’ Affairs Committee, issued an urgent appeal to pro-Saudi fighters fleeing Taiz toward Aden—particularly native residents of Taiz—urging them to return home and benefit from the presidential amnesty issued by the leadership in Sanaa.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), al-Mortada assured returning individuals safety from retaliation or prosecution, noting that returning to Taiz would be preferable to experiencing the conditions faced by those who fled from the western coast to the Khor Amira and Aden regions.

“The country belongs to us all, and our common enemy is Saudi Arabia, which destroyed our nation and sowed discord, hostility, and war among us,” al-Mortada stated. He urged the residents of Taiz to join hands in order to liberate all of Yemen from Saudi occupation and achieve freedom, dignity, and independence.

The appeal follows an earlier announcement by Mahdi al-Mashat, President of the Supreme Political Council, who confirmed that the presidential amnesty remains in effect for individuals recruited alongside Saudi-backed forces. Al-Mashat noted that he instructed the acting governor of Taiz to activate the presidential amnesty mechanism, similar to previous implementations in the western coast districts, emphasizing that forces will guarantee safety to anyone who does not obstruct operations targeting Saudi-backed mobilizations.

Al-Mashat added that safety is guaranteed under the presidential decree for all individuals who abandon combat and return to their homes.

In response, Ahmed al-Musawa, Governor of Taiz appointed by the Sanaa government, directed the general amnesty committees across the governorate’s districts to execute the directives of the Supreme Political Council. Al-Musawa affirmed the local authority’s commitment to facilitating the presidential amnesty mechanism for returning fighters and reiterated that forces remain committed to guaranteeing the safety of those who refrain from interfering with operations targeting Saudi-aligned groups.



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