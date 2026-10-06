UN Allocates $18 Million for Humanitarian Assistance in Afghanistan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): OCHA announced on Tuesday, October 6, that the funding comes as an estimated 21.9 million people in Afghanistan require humanitarian aid. So far, only around 31 percent of the country’s 2026 Humanitarian Response Plan has been funded.

Tom Fletcher, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, also announced that $160 million had been approved from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to address 12 underfunded humanitarian crises around the world.

Fletcher said $10 million of the allocation would be used to help ensure that people with disabilities can access humanitarian assistance. He added that the funding is expected to benefit around 87 million people in different parts of the world, stressing that “we have no time to waste.”

OCHA has repeatedly warned of severe funding shortages for humanitarian operations in Afghanistan and has urged the international community to prioritize financing for the country’s humanitarian response plan to prevent the worsening of the humanitarian crisis.