Yemeni Forces Says Missile and Drone Strikes on Saudi Aramco Facilities

ABNA24 - Yemeni Sanaa government's military spokesman has announced two new painful strikes deep inside Saudi Arabia's territory in retaliation for the Saudis' aggression.

The spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced two successful operations by the Yemeni forces that were carried out with missiles and drones deep inside Saudi Arabia.

According to local Yemeni al-Masirah, the Yemeni armed forces announced in a statement read out by Yahya Saree: The criminal Saudi enemy continues its cruel aggression against our people by carrying out more aggressive attacks. In the past 12 hours, it has carried out more than 50 air and missile attacks on the capital of Yemen, Sanaa, and the provinces of Al-Jawf, Taiz, Amran, Hajjah and Saada, bringing the number of aggressive attacks on our nation since the beginning of the escalation of tension to 1,460 air and missile attacks.

The Yemeni armed forces statement said: In response to this aggression, the Yemeni armed forces, with the help of God, carried out two special military operations with several missiles and drones;

In the first operation, the Aramco company in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, was targeted.

In the second operation, it targeted Aramco in the Khurais region.

Yahya Saree stated: "Both operations, by the grace of God Almighty, successfully achieved their goals. By the grace of God, the attacks were accurate and caused large fires in the areas they were hit."

The statement from the Yemeni Armed Forces read: "The armed forces will continue to attack the criminal enemy Saudi oil bases and facilities with Yemeni-made missiles and drones. The Yemeni Armed Forces have proven their ability to accurately hit targets and successfully penetrate Western interception and countermeasure systems. The armed forces will not stop carrying out more painful operations against the Saudi enemy, targeting its force gathering centers, and maintaining the equation of siege against siege and escalation against escalation until the aggression stops and the siege of our beloved country is lifted."



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