Yemeni Forces Report 106 Saudi Air and Missile Strikes Across Multiple Provinces

ABAN24 - Saudi military aircraft and missile units conducted 106 strikes over the past 24 hours, targeting civilian infrastructure across the capital, Sanaa, as well as Jawf, Taiz, Amran, Hajjah, and Saada governorates, according to Sanaa forces spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Sarie.

Brigadier General Sarie stated on Sunday that the airstrikes were carried out by F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets launched from Khamis Mushait and Taif air bases, alongside synchronized missile strikes from Najran.

He added that the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks since the onset of the escalation against Yemen has reached 1,516.



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