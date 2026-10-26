Empty supermarket shelves and fuel shortages fuel alarm in Europe

ABNA24 - Empty supermarket shelves in southern Italy and the British government’s warning to stockpile water and food, amid an escalating energy crisis and economic pressures stemming from international tensions, have raised alarm across the European continent over growing insecurity in people’s livelihoods and the prospect of difficult days ahead.

Images of empty supermarket shelves in southern Italy, long queues of cars at petrol stations and families stockpiling food for an uncertain future have in recent days become symbols of the vulnerability of Europeans’ daily lives to the energy crisis. Meanwhile, the British government has urged citizens to keep enough water, food and essential supplies at home to last at least three days in an emergency.

These developments come as the repercussions of the US and Israeli regime’s military aggression against Iran and escalating regional tensions have placed mounting pressure on global energy markets, driving up the cost of fuel, transport and essential goods across European countries.

France and Germany: The Crisis Takes Its Toll Through Fuel Shortages and Inflation

In France, the government’s latest official data show that around 9 percent of petrol stations faced shortages of at least one type of fuel, either petrol or diesel. In Germany, the Economy Ministry announced that energy prices in September rose by nearly 15 percent compared with the same month last year, while the annual inflation rate reached 3.3 percent.

On September 2, G7 leaders stressed the need to accelerate the release of oil reserves to ease market pressures. On October 15, the Governing Board of the International Energy Agency also decided to speed up the release of around 100 million barrels from the remaining commitments under its previous emergency programme.

Taken together, these developments paint a telling picture of Europe’s current situation. In Italy, disruptions to the transportation of goods have prompted people to buy and stockpile food, while in the UK, the government is urging citizens to prepare in advance for several days without normal services in the event of an emergency.



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