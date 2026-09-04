IRGC commander condemns US ‘terror attack’ on wedding ceremony

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Major General Ahmad Vahidi has condemned the US attack on a wedding in Kuhestak as a terrorist act, saying it reflects the enemies’ hostility and inability to break the Iranian people’s resolve.

Major General Vahidi issued a message on Thursday to the families of the martyrs killed in the criminal attack by the US regime on a wedding ceremony in a residential house in the city of Kuhestak in Sirik, Hormozgan Province.

He described the US attack on the wedding ceremony as a “terrorist and inhumane” act targeting civilians, including women and children, stressing that the assault demonstrates the depth of the longstanding hostility and hatred of the enemies of the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic System, as well as their inability to confront the steadfastness and iron will of the Iranian people.

Major General Vahidi expressed his deep sorrow and condolences to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Iranian nation, and particularly the bereaved families, while praying for God’s mercy and elevated status for those martyred in the incident.

He stressed that the blood of the innocent victims would not be ignored and that the perpetrators and those who ordered this heinous crime would certainly be held accountable for their actions.

The IRGC chief also emphasized the role of the IRGC and other Iranian Armed Forces in honoring the blood of the martyrs and safeguarding the country’s security and peace.