Iran Says Drone Strike Hit US Helicopter Deployment Zones at Al Minhad Base in UAE

ABNA24 - The Iranian Army has targeted the helicopter and US personnel deployment areas at the Al Minhad base in the United Arab Emirates with attack drones.

Iranian Army said that early Monday morning, in response to the recent acts of aggression against Larak Island in southern Iran, it targeted the areas where US helicopters and personnel were stationed at the Al Minhad base in the UAE, launching dozens of attack drones.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that a US MQ-9 drone was hit over the Strait of Hormuz and crashed into the waters of the Persian Gulf.

Separately, the IRGC Navy reported that a rogue supertanker caught fire after being struck by two naval mines.



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