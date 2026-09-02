Attacks resulting from enemy desperation tightens lock on Strait of Hormuz: IRGC

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a statement emphasizing that such attacks—born of the enemy's desperation—only serve to tighten the lock on the Strait of Hormuz, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) declared that its forces have initiated a response that will make the aggressors regret their actions.

The statement issued by the Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps on Tuesday night reads as follows:

To the insightful and revolutionary nation of Islamic Iran:

Your continued presence on the scene has exhausted and disheartened the American enemy, while the resistance and might of your valiant combatant children in the Strait of Hormuz have left the leaders of the White House exasperated.

Just hours ago, in a series of indiscriminate attacks born of desperation, the invading US military bombed multiple locations along Iran's southern coast, including several civilian sites.

These attacks have tightened the grip on the Strait of Hormuz and further steeled the resolve of the combatants to suppress the interfering foreign forces in the region.

The valiant combatants of the IRGC have initiated a response that will make the aggressors regret their actions; in the first move, they utilized an advanced aerospace defense system to shoot down the fiftieth advanced MQ-9 drone belonging to the invading US military.

A report on the results of the combatants' operations will subsequently be presented to the noble nation of Iran.

........................

End/ 257