Armed forces vow crushing and devastating blows to US after new airstrikes on southern Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's armed forces have vowed to deliver "crushing and devastating" blows to the United States following a new wave of American airstrikes targeting military positions in the southern provinces of Sistan and Baluchestan and Hormozgan.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces issued the warning on Tuesday, declaring that the terrorist US Army will face severe consequences for its latest acts of aggression.

"In response to the aerial aggression by the US Army against points in Sistan and Baluchestan and Hormozgan, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will inflict crushing and devastating blows upon the vile and evil American enemy," the military command stated in an official release.

The statement emphasized that the more Washington insists on its "malicious behavior" in the region, the heavier the losses it will be forced to bear.

"We have repeatedly declared and [shown in action] that under no circumstances will we compromise the rights of the heroic Iranian nation, and we will impose heavy costs on the American enemy," the command added.

Separately, IRGC Spokesperson Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi warned that "severe punishment awaits the aggressors" and that America will deeply regret launching the new attacks.

The reactions follow a fresh series of US acts of aggression, which hit the counties of Chabahar and Konarak in Sistan and Baluchestan, among other areas.

The terrorist US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed in a statement that it launched airstrikes in retaliation for what it termed attempts by Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps to deploy sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz and a missile barrage directed at a US military base in Jordan.

This latest flare-up comes just days after the US conducted strikes on the Iranian island of Larak in the Strait of Hormuz, which Washington claimed was aimed at preventing Tehran from planting mines.

In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks targeting US forces stationed in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy chokepoint, has remained largely closed to normal commercial traffic since the outbreak of the war on Iran in late February.

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