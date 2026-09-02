Iran to face continued US aggression with ‘heavier, broader, more devastating response’: Military command

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s highest operational command unit says the Islamic Republic will respond to continued American aggression with “heavier, broader, and more devastating” retaliation.

Lieutenant-Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, made the remarks on Wednesday after Iran’s Armed Forces brought multiple American outposts across the region under decisive combined missile and drone strikes.

The spokesman reminded how the reprisal, which followed fresh deadly American aggression against targets inside the Islamic Republic, including civilian objects, “inflicted extensive damage on infrastructure, facilities, weapons, and equipment at the bases and killed and wounded a significant number of American commanders and troops.”

“These offensive operations against the Americans will continue as a lesson for them until they come to regret their acts of aggression.”

He also warned that any country that cooperates with the aggressor must be prepared to bear the dangerous consequences.

IRGC to regional states: Expel American forces

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Yadollah Javani, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC)’s deputy for political affairs, also directly addressed the regional countries hosting US forces, saying, “It would be better for you to expel the Americans from your countries and take back the bases.”

“Otherwise, the Iranian Armed Forces have demonstrated that any aggression against Iran launched from any point in Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, or any other country will be met with decisive and crushing responses.”

Foreign Ministry: Savagery to be responded to firmly

Also on Wednesday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei singled out a Tuesday US attack on the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan, where at least five people were martyred and 68 others wounded after shrapnel from the strike hit a wedding celebration.

“The United States’ catalogue of atrocities against the nation of Iran is now complete.”

The atrocity bore the hallmarks of US-Israeli attacks earlier this year that claimed the lives of hundreds of civilians in southern Iran, Baghaei added.

“This cruelty cannot be separated from the chain of atrocities,” he said, stressing, “Iran will respond to these savage crimes with firmness.”

The official also denounced international inaction in the face of such outrages, saying the inertia amounted to “normalization of bombing.” “Those who remain silent today will not be immune to its consequences tomorrow. Turning a blind eye to injustice does not contain it; it only emboldens the perpetrators.”

Parliamentary security chief: Attacks will not go unpunished

Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, also condemned the American aggression, saying it served as “the ultimate proof of the utter desperation of the fake defenders of human rights.”

“Make no mistake: these crimes will not go unpunished. Nothing will protect them (the aggressors) from the crushing will of Iran’s Armed Forces.”

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