Foreign ministry adopts policies for fast, low-cost visas to facilitate pilgrimage to Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei announced that the ministry has adopted policies for the fast and low-cost visas issuance to facilitate pilgrimage to Iran’s holy sites for foreign visitors.

During a visit to the holy city of Qom on Tuesday, Baqaei said that decisions have been made to facilitate foreign pilgrims’ visits to Iran’s pilgrimage cities, including Qom, Mashhad, and Shiraz.

Baqaei said that the approach will certainly continue with full commitment in the future. He added that this is not only a matter of tourism, but an important, deep, and strategic cultural and religious component, he said.

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