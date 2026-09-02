Sirik wedding attack has completed US’s ‘catalogue of atrocities’ against Iranians: FM spox.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei says “the United States’ catalogue of atrocities” against the Iranian nation is now complete following the attack on a wedding in the Kuhestak Port of the city of Sirik in southern Iran.

Baqaei made the remarks in an X post late on Tuesday, a few hours after the US struck multiple locations in Iran, including the southern Hormuzgan Province. One of the locations targeted in Hormuzgan was Kuhestak Port, where a home hosting a wedding was struck, leaving at least five people dead, including a child.

“The United States’ catalogue of atrocities against the nation of Iran is now complete: a residential home in Kuhestak, Sirik, was brutally attacked tonight while families were celebrating a wedding. More than 50 innocent men, women and children were martyred or wounded,” the spokesperson said in his post.

He added that the latest “cruelty” was not separated from “the chain of atrocities” previously committed by the US in the cities of Minab and Lamerd as well as Qeshm Island, and “nor from the strikes on military targets that were dressed in deceptive justifications.”

“More dangerous than the bomb itself is the normalization of bombing; and more dangerous than silence is the conversion of silence into legitimacy,” Baqaei further said, stressing, “Iran will respond to these savage crimes with firmness.”

He also warned the international community against inaction in the face of such brutality, saying that no one will remain immune from the consequences, as the ongoing silence will only embolden the perpetrators.

“Still, those governments and international institutions that remain silent in the face of such barbarism, or seek to justify such acts, must understand that their silence is not neutrality. When unlawful attacks and brutal crimes are whitewashed for political convenience, the line between condemning a crime and normalizing it disappears. Those who remain silent today will not be immune to its consequences tomorrow. Turning a blind eye to injustice does not contain it; it only emboldens the perpetrators,” said the spokesperson.

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