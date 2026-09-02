Islamic Iran Carries Out Retaliatory Large Missile, Drone Operations Against US Terrorist Bases Across Region (+Video)

ABNA24 - Iran’s Armed Forces carried out a series of combined retaliatory operations involving missile and drone strikes against US military bases and interests across the region, following the latest acts of deadly and unprovoked US aggression against the Islamic Republic.

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the operations in a statement on Tuesday, saying that “decisive operations by the Iranian Armed Forces in response to the American terrorist enemy” were carried out against US bases and interests across the region using Iranian missiles and drones.The operations follow multiple instances of unwarranted US aggression against targets inside Iran, particularly in the country’s Southern regions.The latest instance of the aggression featured a missile attack targeting the Southern Iranian province of



Hormozgan’s Sirik county, where shrapnel hit a residential structure in the city of Kouhestak as the building was hosting a wedding ceremony.So far, as many as five people have been martyred, including a child, and 68 others wounded.The IRGC underlined that these attacks have only determined the Islamic Republic to reinforce the closure it has imposed on the Strait of Hormuz in response to previous American violations and “strengthened the resolve of our warriors to crush the foreign forces interfering in Hormuz.”The ongoing reprisal, it added, “will make the aggressors regret their actions.”According to the IRGC, the first stage of the reprisal has seen Iran’s new-generation aerospace defense system shoot down the 50th advanced MQ-9 drone belonging to the American aggressor.



Later, the IRGC’s Aerospace Force “carried out a heavy ballistic-missile strike against the US Marine barracks known as Camp Titiin in Jordan, located on the shores of the Gulf of Aqaba,” the IRGC said in a second statement.“The attack killed a large number of US personnel and destroyed several key facilities and the enemy’s attack helicopters.”A third statement saw the IRGC announcing staging “a heavy ballistic-missile strike against the hangars housing long-range RQ-4 and MQ-9 unmanned aircraft at the US airbase in Jordan known as Prince Hassan. A number of drones were destroyed, and several pilots and flight technical crewmembers were killed.”



“Several of their technical infrastructure facilities were also set ablaze.”The latter statement also mourned the martyrdom of Iranian civilians.“Once again, the hand of Satan has emerged through the sleeve of the child-killing US military,” it said, noting that the atrocity “once again demonstrated the depth of its (the US’s) hatred towards the Muslim Ummah (Nation).”It ascribed perpetration of the atrocity to the US’s incapability to confront the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces directly, calling it “an act of desperation.”The IRGC, meanwhile, called on Jordan to stop allowing its soil to be used as a launch pad for such atrocities.During yet another statement, the IRGC pointed to taking place of combined missile-and-drone strikes on US bases in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan.



The operations “destroyed a maintenance facility and warehouses containing technical equipment belonging to the terrorist US military, and destroyed the guidance system of a US surveillance balloon at the base.”“The valiant warriors of the Ground Forces also set fire to the fuel storage tanks at the base and killed a number of the aggressors.”

