IRGC destroys US surveillance balloon control system in Erbil

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announces that it destroyed a US surveillance balloon control system at an American base in Erbil, northern Iraq, following a hybrid missile and drone attack.

The IRGC said in a statement issued early Wednesday that its Ground Forces had targeted US bases in Erbil, destroying a maintenance center and warehouses containing technical equipment.

It also said fuel storage facilities were set ablaze and several US personnel were killed.

The statement linked the attack to a US strike on a wedding ceremony in Sirik County, southern Iran, which it said killed or wounded dozens of civilians. The IRGC described the operation as retaliation for the deaths.

The statement also called on the people of Iraqi Kurdistan to prevent their territory from being used as a launch point for attacks against Iran, while declaring that US military presence in the region and hostile operations against Iran must end.

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