Trump Reviewed Options for Striking Yemen at Camp David, CNN Analyst Claims

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A CNN national security analyst claimed that Donald Trump, the President of the United States, reviewed options for striking Yemen during his presence at Camp David; a claim made simultaneously with the issuance of security warnings by US embassies in the region and Trump's early return to the White House.

Alex Plitsas, a CNN national security analyst, wrote in a message on the X social network, "I have been informed that Trump's meeting at Camp David was held to review and discuss options for striking Yemen."

He added that US embassies in Middle Eastern countries that might be targeted by retaliatory attacks have issued warnings, and Trump has also returned to the White House earlier than previously scheduled. These remarks have been republished by other media outlets.

This claim comes as Trump was at Camp David over the weekend but shortened his schedule and returned to the White House. Agence France-Presse reported that the White House did not announce the official reason for this schedule change at the time of the report's publication.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Israel and several other US missions in the Middle East, by issuing security warnings, called on American citizens to be more vigilant and prepare for the possibility of flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions. The warnings state that the military conflict between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Ansarullah forces "could escalate rapidly."

The US State Department also announced in its security warning that the security situation in the Middle East is complex and there is a possibility of "unforeseen escalation." The department also warned about the possibility of flight disruptions and airspace closures and called on American citizens to follow information related to the status of airports and airlines.

These developments occurred after Saudi sources reported the firing of a ballistic missile toward Riyadh, and Saudi Arabia announced it had intercepted the missile. Following this incident, security warnings were also issued in the Saudi capital.

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