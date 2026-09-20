Mosque in England Opened Its Doors to Public

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Faizan-e-Madina Mosque in the city of Peterborough, England, in an action aimed at strengthening dialogue among followers of different religions and reducing existing misunderstandings about Islam, will host a public open day. In this program, held today, Sunday, people of every religion and background have been invited to attend the mosque, speak with members of the city's Muslim community, and become more familiar with Islamic teachings and rituals.

According to this report, the Faizan-e-Madina Mosque on Gladstone Street is considered the largest mosque in the city of Peterborough and is one of the five centers for registering and reporting hate crimes in this city. The Peterborough Mosques Joint Council, referring to the social conditions of recent years, has considered holding this program "more necessary than ever" and stated its goal as helping to create connection and solidarity among different communities.

Abdul Choudhry, the head of the Peterborough Mosques Joint Council, emphasizing that all individuals regardless of religion, age, and background can participate in this program, said the organizers' goal is to "remove barriers" and help people understand that they can live and work alongside one another. He also emphasized the importance of direct dialogue for better understanding Muslims and the Islamic community.

In this program, visitors will have the opportunity to ask their questions about Islam and Muslims' beliefs, witness the prayers, and become familiar with the fundamental principles of Islam through dialogue and informational exhibitions. The organizers have also announced that the goal of this program is to answer people's questions, correct misconceptions, and provide a basis for direct acquaintance with Islam and Muslims. Choudhry, referring to the increase in misinformation and the growth of far-right currents in recent years, has emphasized the necessity of such programs to reduce social gaps.

Alongside the dialogue-oriented and religious sections, stalls for offering food and cultural products have also been arranged. Holding this program in Peterborough can be seen as an example of a Muslim community's effort to create direct communication with citizens and provide a space for questions and answers about Islam; an approach that, instead of limiting dialogue to the media space, provides the possibility of face-to-face communication between Muslims and other residents of the city.

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