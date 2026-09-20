Handala hacker group publishes selfie images of 700 Israeli ‘security’ personnel

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Handala hacker group says it infiltrated the mobile phones of hundreds of people affiliated with Israel’s so-called security structures and obtained images from their front-facing cameras.

In a statement released on Saturday, Handala described the operation as a “wide-scale cyber infiltration” targeting the mobile phones of hundreds of people connected to the regime’s so-called security structures.

According to the group, the individuals were targeted using the “Na’em” cyber tool, with the operation representing only a small example of its broader capabilities.

Beyond its cyber operations, the group stressed that the “discourse of the Handala People’s Liberation Front” forms another part of its activities.

It also warned its opponents that the level of “cybersecurity” promoted by Washington and Tel Aviv could not be relied upon.

Having previously carried out operations without publicly announcing them, Handala said it releases part of the information obtained only after completing its operations.

The group also referred to reactions from the US, Britain and the Netherlands, saying the three countries had issued a joint statement warning about the Na’em cyber tool.

The latest disclosure comes amid a broader series of cyber operations carried out by Handala against US and Israeli targets, including an operation the group previously said targeted US industrial control infrastructure.

In July, Handala warned that critical US infrastructure could remain a focus of its future operations, pointing to possible attacks involving water, electricity and transportation networks.

The group said its cyber operations demonstrate the growing capabilities of resistance-aligned hackers and aim to challenge the security image of the aggressors while supporting broader political and military resistance efforts.

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