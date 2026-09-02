Yemen's foreign ministry pledges to stand by Iran's side amid US aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen’s ministry of foreign affairs has pledged that the Arab Peninsula nation would stand by Iran’s side amid continued unprovoked American aggression, expressing support for the Islamic Republic’s response to the aggressor as a legitimate right.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry said continued US violations against the Islamic Republic would not “undermine Iran’s resolve or its determination to stand firm.”

Iran’s response, it added, constitutes a legitimate right recognized under international norms, treaties, and international law.

The ministry also denounced Washington for contributing to rising tensions across the region and warned that the consequences would extend to the United States and those supporting the aggression.

“The United States is pushing the region towards escalating tensions. The United States, itself, as well as the parties supporting it, will bear responsibility for the consequences of these actions,” it said.

The statement further singled out states that have allowed their territories to be used as platforms for the aggression, saying they “must pay the price for their complete dependence on the United States.”

The statement came after the United States attacked targets inside Iran, especially in the country’s south, striking civilian objects.

Shrapnel from one attack hit a house in Hormozgan Province’s Sirik County, martyring five people, including a child, and wounding 68 others.

Shortly following the latest aggression, Iran’s Armed Forces began staging a series of combined retaliatory operations featuring missile and drone strikes targeting regional American bases and interests.

Earlier attacks had also hit Chabahar and Konarak Counties in Sistan and Baluchestan, another southern Iranian province, and the Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting Iranian servicemen to stage a reprisal against US forces stationed in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

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