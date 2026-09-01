Iranian Armed Forces warn of forceful response to any renewed US aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: The General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces and the Central Headquarters of Khatam-al-Anbia have issued stark warning against any renewed US aggression, vowing to target its origin.

The General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces and Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters issued a joint statement on Monday midnight saying that the Islamic Republic will not tolerate aggression from any source.

They issued the warning in a joint statement released on Monday, after Iran targeted American military bases in the UAE and Jordan in reprisal for US aerial assaults on Iran’s Larak Island.

They said the terrorist US army continues to use some regional states’ territory and airspace to carry out attacks against Iran and target Iranian military sites, despite official statements by those countries that they would never allow their territory, airspace, or territorial waters to be used by the US military against the Islamic Republic.

“As we have demonstrated in practice, while respecting the national sovereignty of our neighbors, we will never tolerate any form of aggression and will respond with a far more forceful response,” the statement read, according to Press TV.

“We demonstrated this once again last night by the brave forces of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Islamic Republic of Iran Army,” it added.

“The aggressor US military has no choice but to leave the region. Those facilitating the US aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran should know that our powerful Armed Forces, including the IRGC and the Army, standing shoulder to shoulder, will respond forcefully by striking the source of any aggression.”

The statement also cautioned the enemies against testing once again the steadfast resolve of Iranian armed forces, as well as courageous and resilient people.

The United States and Israel launched their illegal war of aggression against Iran on February 28 by assassinating Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders.

Forty days later, on April 8, the enemies were forced to accept a ceasefire amid Iran’s resistance, successful retaliatory operations, and a powerful grip on the Strait of Hormuz.

In July, the United States conducted waves of deadly air raids on Iran and imposed a naval blockade of the country in violation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Islamic Republic, signed on June 17, to end the war.

In response, the Iranian armed forces launched devastating strikes against strategic American targets across West Asia and declared the Strait of Hormuz closed to all traffic.

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