Armed Forces spokesman: Iran exposed Hollywood-style facade of US military, Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Shekarchi has said, “Our greatest honor is that we exposed the Hollywood-style façade of the US military and the Israeli regime.”

Turning to the US and Israeli joint aggression against Iran, he said that the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the innocent schoolchildren of Minab and Lar, and all innocent martyred Iranian people will also be avenged, adding, “It is only a matter of time; it will happen.”

“We are determined to drive the Americans out of West Asia,” General Shekarchi emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the high combat capabilities of the powerful Iranian Armed Forces, stressing, “We have not yet used all our capabilities in the war with the US.”

“If we retreat in various areas, the enemy will take 10 steps forward,” he added.

He said Iran’s greatest achievement was exposing the “Hollywood facade” of the US military and the Zionist regime, allowing the world to see how weak and demoralized the two forces are.

The spokesman added that countries around the world, including some that host US military bases, have lost trust in Washington and concluded that a US unable to defend itself could not protect its allies.

Regarding US casualties, Shekarchi said that, based on evidence and indications, the United States has lost hundreds of military personnel and thousands of its troops have been wounded in the third imposed war against Iran.

The spokesman further stated that more than 1,000 Israeli military personnel have been killed and thousands wounded during the Zionist regime’s military aggression against Iran with the cooperation of the US military.

Shekarchi denounced Washington and Tel Aviv for lying about their military casualties and censoring the actual figures. As an example, he said the US had disclosed the deaths of its troops in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq years after the deaths occurred and only subsequently handed their remains over to their families.

Turning to the Strait of Hormuz, Shekarchi said the US president, his supporters and allies had come to be regarded as symbols of “evil and wickedness,” and issued a warning over any attempt to claim the strategic waterway.

....................

End/ 257