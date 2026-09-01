US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll resigns after months of conflict with Defense Secretary Hegseth

AhlulBayt News Agency: US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll has submitted his resignation after about 18 months in the role.

His departure was confirmed by CBS, which reported it came after months of conflict between him and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The youngest-ever army secretary has often been referred to as President Donald Trump's "drone guy".

Driscoll, 41, has been "highly effective" in advancing Trump's so-called agenda "to Make America Strong Again" and provided "outstanding leadership" during military operations, the White House said in a statement given to CBS.

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