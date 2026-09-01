Leader of Islamic Revolution pardons or reduces sentences of 2,500 convicts on Prophet's birthday

AhlulBayt News Agency: Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyidd Mojtaba Khamenei has agreed with pardoning or reducing the sentences of 2,500 convicts on the occassion of the holy Prophet Mohammad and Imam Sadegh's birthday anniversary.

The Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei had provided the Leader of the Islamic Revolution with the list of the convicts, whom had been convicted in both the public and Revolutionary courts.

The exact number of the convicts was 2,577.

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