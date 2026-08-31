The Story of Life and the Mystery of the Disappearance of Imam Musa Sadr

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Forty-eight years after the disappearance of Imam Musa Sadr, Sheikh Muhammad Ya'qub, and Abbas Badr al-Din in Libya, their fate remains one of the most complex political cases in Lebanon's contemporary history. Musa Sadr was not merely a Shia cleric in Lebanon; he was a social and political figure who sought to transform the issue of deprivation into a national demand, worked to reform Lebanon's sectarian structure, emphasized Muslim-Christian coexistence, and at the same time, as the Zionist regime's attacks expanded, supported resistance against occupation. His trip to Libya in August 1978, however, marked the end of his public presence and that of his companions; the narrative put forward by Libyan officials about their departure for Rome was later found to be inconsistent with the findings of Italian and Lebanese investigations.

Imam Musa Sadr was born in 1928 in Qom and, after studying religious sciences in Qom and Najaf, went to Lebanon in the 1950s. In Lebanon, he faced the difficult social conditions of the Shia community and other underprivileged groups, and sought to link religious activity with social and political action.

In 1959, following the death of Sayed Abd al-Hussein Sharaf al-Din, Sadr was invited by his family to Tyre in southern Lebanon. His presence in Lebanon came at a time when Shia-populated areas, particularly the south, were facing widespread economic, social, and political difficulties.

An important point in Musa Sadr's activities was that he did not view deprivation as merely a Shia community issue. From his perspective, Lebanon's political structure, which distributed power based on sectarian quotas, had created the conditions for discrimination and backwardness in parts of society. Therefore, he pursued the improvement of the Shia condition within the framework of general reform of Lebanese society.

The Movement of the Deprived; Transforming a Social Issue into a Political Demand

In 1974, the Movement of the Deprived took a more formal shape and became Musa Sadr's most important political-social tool.

The goal of this movement, according to what has been quoted from Sadr's positions in this report, was not merely to gain more concessions for Shias, but rather to combat deprivation and discrimination throughout Lebanon. He emphasized the development of underdeveloped areas, equality of citizens, economic justice, and reform of the political system.

For this reason, Sadr's activities can be analyzed on three levels:

The religious level: strengthening the position of Lebanon's Shia community and defending its rights.

The social level: combating poverty, deprivation, and inequality.

The national level: striving to reform the sectarian system and create a form of coexistence among Lebanon's various groups.

This approach caused his persona to transcend the boundaries of the Shia community and find resonance among some political, cultural, and social forces from other sects as well.

Islamic-Christian Coexistence; An Important Part of Sadr's Political Thought

One of the main pillars of Musa Sadr's thought was the issue of Islamic-Christian coexistence. He believed that Lebanon's religious diversity should not become a cause of conflict, but could serve as a model for interfaith interaction.

This view held greater significance in Lebanon's context, because the country's political structure was heavily based on religious and sectarian divisions, and any deepening of the rift between Muslims and Christians could endanger the country's political existence.

From this same perspective, Sadr's opposition to the civil war should also be seen as part of that same political project: preserving Lebanon as a multi-sectarian country and preventing political disputes from turning into religious war.

Against Israel; From Political Activity to Organizing Resistance

But Musa Sadr's activities were not limited to domestic reforms in Lebanon. Southern Lebanon was continuously targeted by Israeli attacks, and the central government lacked sufficient capacity to defend the southern regions.

In such circumstances, Sadr concluded that Lebanese society must have an independent defensive capability against Israeli attacks. Within this framework, the Lebanese Resistance Regiments – Amal, was formed.

This point marked a significant development in Sadr's record: he transformed from a social leader and advocate for the rights of the deprived into one of the important figures of the resistance movement in Lebanon.

In fact, in his thought, two issues were intertwined: on the one hand, deprivation and the weakness of the state in the southern regions, and on the other, the Israeli military threat. Thus, for him, resistance was not merely an ideological issue, but also related to the security and future of southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese Civil War; Sadr Against the Logic of Civil War

In April 1975, the Lebanese civil war began. Musa Sadr had previously warned about the consequences of internal conflict, and after the war started, he also sought to prevent its spread.

His sit-in at the Safa Mosque in Beirut was one of his most important actions during this period. The aim of this action was to end the violence and prevent the political crisis from turning into an all-out war.

From an analytical perspective, this position does not create an apparent contradiction in Sadr's record: he simultaneously opposed the Lebanese civil war while supporting armed resistance against foreign occupation. That is, he distinguished between "resistance against occupation" and "civil war among Lebanese."

Why Did Musa Sadr Go to Libya in 1978?

By 1978, Lebanon's situation had worsened. Israel, following the so-called "Operation Litani," occupied parts of southern Lebanon, and Lebanon's political and military crisis intensified.

At this juncture, Sadr sought to pursue Lebanon's issue at the Arab level. He traveled to several Arab countries, including Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Algeria, and called for an Arab summit to address the Lebanon crisis and the situation in the south.

During these consultations, the proposal to travel to Libya was also raised, a country then ruled by Muammar Gaddafi and which played a significant role in Arab and Lebanese political equations.

On August 25, 1978, Musa Sadr, along with Sheikh Muhammad Ya'qub and journalist Abbas Badr al-Din, arrived in Libya.

From this point, Musa Sadr's political-social case turned into a disappearance case and international judicial investigations.

The Final Days in Libya; The Onset of Contradictions

After Sadr's arrival in Tripoli, contrary to expectations, Libya's official media did not publish any significant news about his presence. Even the Lebanese official stationed in Tripoli had no clear information about his presence until several days later.

After concerns about Sadr's fate grew in Lebanon, Libyan officials announced that he and his two companions had left Libya for Rome on August 31, 1978.

But the fundamental problem was that no reliable trace of their entry into Italy could be found.

Italian Investigation; The Libyan Narrative Questioned

Italian authorities launched extensive investigations. According to the report presented in the text, passengers and crew on the flight in question did not confirm the presence of Sadr and his companions, and the police and customs at Rome's airport did not record their entry.

On the other hand, checks on the hotel that was said to have been reserved for them created further ambiguities, as other individuals had appeared there with forged documents.

The important conclusion of the Italian investigation was that no evidence was found that Musa Sadr, Muhammad Ya'qub, and Abbas Badr al-Din had entered Italy.

In June 1979, the Italian judicial investigation reached the conclusion that they had not entered Italy, and in fact, the narrative of their departure from Libya for Rome could not be confirmed.

A Letter That Diverted the Investigation

Another important point in the case was a letter published in Rome in September 1978, claiming that Sadr had been abducted in Italy.

However, investigations showed that the organization in whose name the letter was published did not actually exist. Claims about hotels and possible locations of Sadr's presence also remained unproven.

For this reason, the letter was considered not as a credible lead, but as a possible attempt to divert the investigation.

Meeting with Gaddafi; One of the Obscure Links in the Case

One of the most important parts of the case concerns claims about Sadr's meeting with Muammar Gaddafi.

According to the narrative presented, Gaddafi later claimed to have set a time to meet Musa Sadr on August 31, but Sadr did not attend the meeting and was told that he had left Libya.

In contrast, other information presented in the case emphasizes the occurrence of a meeting and even a sharp dispute and argument between Sadr and Libyan officials.

In this section, a distinction must be made between "definitive judicial findings" and "claims made during the case," because not all accounts regarding the content of the meeting and the fate of the three afterward have been equally proven judicially.

Why Does the Narrative of "Travel to Rome" Matter?

The key point in the case is that if Musa Sadr and his companions had indeed left Libya on August 31 and gone to Rome, there should be traces in the transportation system, airport, hotel, passports, and witnesses that could be examined.

But the Italian and Lebanese investigations, according to the information in this report, did not find such evidence.

Thus, a fundamental question arose:

If the three did not enter Italy, then what happened to them after their last known presence in Libya?

It is this very question that has taken the case beyond a simple "disappearance" and made it one of Lebanon's most important political cases.

The Political Significance of the Case Today

The case of Musa Sadr cannot be examined solely by the criteria of a criminal case or a missing persons case. In the years before his disappearance, Sadr had become one of Lebanon's influential figures and simultaneously represented several sensitive fronts:

Lebanon's Shia community, the Movement of the Deprived, resistance against Israel, reform of the sectarian system, and Islamic-Christian dialogue.

From this perspective, his disappearance in 1978 created a major political and social vacuum, and for this reason, pursuing his fate became important for various Lebanese currents.

In conclusion: after 48 years, the case of Imam Musa Sadr still faces one main question: what fate befell the three men who entered Libya in August 1978 after their last recorded presence in that country?

What matters in this report is the contradiction between two narratives: the Libyan narrative, which said that Sadr and his companions had left the country for Rome on August 31, and the findings of the Italian and Lebanese investigations, which did not confirm their entry into Italy.

Consequently, what can be said with certainty is that the narrative of "arrival in Rome" was inconsistent with the findings of the investigations conducted, but determining the exact fate of Sadr and his two companions requires further clarification of documents and evidence.

For this reason, the title "present absent" regarding Musa Sadr is not merely a literary expression; he disappeared from Lebanon's political scene in 1978, but his intellectual and political project – from defending the deprived and reforming society to coexistence and resistance – still remains present in Lebanon's political history.

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