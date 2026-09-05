Judiciary chief: Iran demonstrated strategic resilience despite US illegal attacks

AhlulBayt News Agency: Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei says that Iran has faced illegal attacks by the United States during the current year but has demonstrated its strategic resilience and stability through the strong presence of its people and their comprehensive support for the country and its officials.

Mohseni-Ejei made the remarks during a meeting with Zhang Jun, the President of the Supreme People’s Court of China and the country’s highest-ranking judicial official, on the sidelines of his visit to New Delhi to attend a BRICS meeting.

Highlighting the strong relations between Iran and China, Mohseni-Ejei emphasized the importance of linking judicial and legal cooperation with the expansion of strategic ties between the two countries.

He said that developing communication channels in the judicial field could serve as a “supporting arm” to strengthen cooperation in other strategic areas.

The judiciary chief emphasized the importance of BRICS member states exchanging legal and judicial expertise, adding that leveraging China’s experience while sharing Iran’s own expertise could help establish a robust network of judicial cooperation focused on areas of mutual interest within the BRICS framework.

Mohseni-Ejei underscored Iran’s “firm determination” to expand relations with China.

He pointed to significant changes in international relations, stating that the world is shifting toward a new global order in which China plays a crucial role. In this context, he affirmed Iran’s determination to fully utilize available resources to implement bilateral memoranda of understanding effectively.

He also called for greater sharing of experience in technological fields, particularly the use of artificial intelligence in judicial affairs.

Mohseni-Ejei said China’s scientific and technological capabilities, combined with Iran’s domestic capacities, could create “a new leap” in bilateral cooperation and strengthen the two countries’ shared capabilities.

For his part, Zhang congratulated Mohseni-Ejei on his reappointment as head of Iran’s Judiciary and said he was honored to meet him again.

Recalling their meeting in China in April last year, Zhang said they had held “deep and constructive discussions” that remained in his memory.

He stressed that China and Iran had maintained sound and stable relations despite regional and international ups and downs, adding that the two countries had consistently supported and cooperated with each other.

He also praised the resilience and steadfastness of the Iranian people during recent wars, expressing hope that relations and cooperation between China and Iran would expand across all fields.

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