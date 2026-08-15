Iran's judiciary chief warns Trump against adventurism in Strait of Hormuz

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's judiciary chief said Saturday the Strait of Hormuz is an "inseparable part" of Iranian territorial waters, telling Trump that "what multi-billion-dollar carriers could not achieve will not be achieved with tweets.

Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i, head of Iran's judiciary, said that the Strait of Hormuz is "an inseparable part of Iran's territorial and border domain" and warned that any "adventurism" in the waterway would be met with a decisive response, rejecting recent claims by U.S. President Donald Trump over the strait.

Writing on social media, Mohseni-Eje'i dismissed Trump's remarks as baseless, saying Iran is the rightful owner of the strategic waterway under international law and the principles of national sovereignty.

"Trump is a full-fledged loser in the hard arena of politics and military combat," he wrote. "What consoles his troubled mind is these virtual antics and nonsense. Trump and his advisers must know that the boot of arrogance will never touch the Strait of Hormuz. What multi-billion-dollar aircraft carriers could not achieve will not be achieved with a few tweets and speeches."

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