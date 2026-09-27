Yemen says Saudi warplanes carried out 27 airstrikes

AhlulBayt News Agency: Spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree says Saudi warplanes have carried out 27 airstrikes across several Yemeni provinces over the past 24 hours, targeting bridges, roads, and other civilian infrastructure.

In a statement on Saturday, Saree said the strikes were carried out by F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets that took off from Saudi airbases in Khamis Mushait and Taif.

The strikes targeted civilian sites in the provinces of Taiz, Marib, Saada, Amran, Ibb and Hajjah, according to the statement, which did not provide details on possible casualties.

The spokesman said the latest strikes brought the total number of Saudi air and missile attacks since the beginning of the recent escalation to 1,059.

The Sana’a administration declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia on July 20, in response to “an unfair and tyrannical siege” on Yemen lasting nearly 12 years.

The Yemeni military has announced a number of successful operations aimed at ships linked to Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea.

In March 2015, Saudi Arabia and its allies imposed a blockade on Yemen and launched a sweeping military campaign, backed by military, political, and logistical support from the United States and several Western countries.

The war has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis. However, Saudi Arabia has failed to achieve its stated objective of reinstating a puppet regime that serves its interests.

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