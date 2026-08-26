Judiciary Chief calls for special arrangements to facilitate pilgrim travel between Iran, Iraq

AhlulBayt News Agency: Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei has said cooperation between Iran and Iraq has expanded in various fields, including the legal and judicial sectors, stressing Tehran’s readiness to further strengthen ties with Baghdad.

Mohseni-Ejei made the remarks on Tuesday during a meeting with Faik Zidan, head of Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council, who was visiting Tehran at the head of a high-ranking judicial delegation.

He said judicial and legal relations between the two countries has developed through memorandums of understanding and agreements, adding that Iran was prepared to provide further assistance and cooperation to Iraq’s judiciary.

Ejei called for special judicial and legal arrangements to facilitate travel for Iranian and Iraqi pilgrims visiting holy sites in both countries throughout the year.

He also stressed the importance of expanding legal and judicial cooperation to help address challenges facing Iranian and Iraqi traders and businesspeople.

Referring to security cooperation, Ejei said the security of Iran and Iraq was closely interconnected, making it necessary for the two sides to swiftly and decisively coordinate efforts to counter any security threats along their shared border or from foreign actors.

Zidan, for his part, said the Iraqi government and people stood in solidarity with Iran following aggression by the United States and Israel against the country.

He said Iraq has not forgotten Iran’s support during difficult periods, including after 2003 and during the fight against terrorism, and condemned the United States’ “economic terrorism” against Iran.

Zidan also stressed the need for the full implementation of judicial agreements between Iran and Iraq, describing their cooperation as rooted in a shared understanding of the need for strategic relations.

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