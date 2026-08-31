Pakistani Scholars Emphasize Muslim Unity in Face of US, Zionist Regime Aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The annual conference "Love for the Great Prophet; The Center for Muslim Unity" was held in Islamabad on the occasion of the birth of the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad al-Mustafa (p.b.u.h.), and Unity Week, and speakers at the gathering, referring to the intensifying challenges facing the Islamic world and the actions of the United States and Israel in the region, emphasized the necessity of setting aside religious differences and strengthening Muslim unity and solidarity.

The ceremony was hosted by the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen of Pakistan and under the supervision of the country's National Solidarity Council, and was attended by a number of political and religious leaders, scholars from various schools of thought, and religious figures.

Speakers at the conference emphasized the necessity of overcoming sectarian differences and strengthening Muslim unity, and considered love for and following the Prophet of Islam (p.b.u.h.) as a common point for bringing various Islamic currents and schools of thought closer together.

They also emphasized the necessity of maintaining Pakistan's stability and cohesion and confronting efforts that, according to them, are aimed at creating division among Muslims.

Senator Raja Naser Abbas Jafri, the head of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen and leader of the opposition in the Pakistani Senate, said, "The Prophet of Islam (p.b.u.h.) was the model of ethics and dignity, and if Muslims consider themselves followers of that noble figure, they must promote good morals and proper conduct in society." He also identified national unity, the rule of law, and justice as fundamental needs of Pakistan.

Raja Naser, referring to regional developments, said, "The United States and Israel do not wish to see a strong and stable Pakistan, and efforts to create internal divisions could lead to the weakening of the country."

He considered the responsibility of religious leaders to be important in preventing society from being drawn into sectarian differences and in strengthening the unity of the Islamic nation.

Liaqat Baloch, the Deputy of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, also, criticizing the actions of the United States and Israel, considered Muslim unity and solidarity as a fundamental necessity in the current circumstances.

Adnan Qadri, the Minister of Religious Affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, emphasized love for the Prophet of Islam (p.b.u.h.) and his family, and considered it a ground for strengthening the unity of the nation.

Mufti Gulzar Ahmad Naeemi, the head of Jamaat Ahl-e-Haram, also called for Muslim unity based on shared Islamic values.

Other speakers at the gathering also emphasized interfaith dialogue, strengthening Islamic solidarity, and avoiding differences that could weaken the unity of the nation.

**************

End/ 345E