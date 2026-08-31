Persian Gulf Countries to Washington: Economic War Against Iran "Not Realistic"

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Officials from Gulf countries have informed the American side that the US Treasury Secretary's "prescription" for applying pressure and economic war against Iran is "not realistic," and that regional countries, due to their geographical conditions and proximity to Iran, cannot simply cope with its consequences.

This media outlet, citing Western diplomatic circles, reported that at least the UAE, Oman, and Qatar, unlike some European countries, show little inclination to cooperate with the decisions and directives of the US Treasury Department against Iran. According to this report, the position of the Arab Gulf countries is influenced more by security concerns and the regional consequences of escalating pressure against Tehran than by purely economic considerations.

Ray Al-Youm also wrote that some foreign governments, including Qatar, may refrain from implementing some US sanctions decisions, because from their perspective, such policies are not only unrealistic but also a factor in the continuous escalation of the crisis in the region, and could block potential paths for de-escalation and achieving stability.

According to this report, the Arab Gulf countries are attempting to strike a balance between their strategic relations with the United States and the need to manage geographical and economic ties with Iran. From this perspective, imposing a maximum pressure policy on Iran's neighboring countries could have costs beyond Tehran for the regional countries themselves, an issue that, according to Ray Al-Youm, has prompted some Arab governments to convey this message to Washington.

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