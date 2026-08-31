Trump on Verge of Decisive Phase; Wave of Resignations Tightens Circle Around US President

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Egyptian media outlet Al-Nabaa, citing Bloomberg, reported that the successive resignations of some senior officials in the Trump administration are taking place at a time when the US government is simultaneously facing sensitive domestic and foreign files.

The departure of these officials has forced Trump to readjust the composition of his team and rely more than before on figures who have closer ties to him.

According to this report, the reduction in the number of senior officials in the decision-making circle has narrowed Trump's options for managing certain files.

As a result, a smaller group of advisers and trusted officials has gained a more prominent role in the government's decision-making process, a trend that could affect the power structure and the manner of decision-making at the White House.

Bloomberg also assessed that Trump's increased reliance on his close associates could on one hand enhance the President's ability to more quickly advance his views and policies, but on the other hand, places greater responsibilities on a limited number of administration officials.

This issue gains more significance at a time when the US administration is facing a complex set of files on both the domestic and foreign fronts.

Overall, the continued changes among senior administration officials have raised questions about the stability and cohesion of the team in Trump's second presidential term.

Now, how the White House management team is rebuilt and Trump's ability to maintain coordination among his closest advisers could be one of the determining factors in the path forward for his administration.

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