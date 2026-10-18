Hamas Leader: Palestinian Cause Will Not End with the Death of a Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency: Baraka said that the two-year anniversary of the death of Sinwar, known as Abu Ibrahim, offered an opportunity to reflect on the military and political experience of a figure whose name is closely associated with a pivotal period in the history of the Palestinian cause.

He stated that Sinwar led the October 7, 2023, Al-Aqsa Flood operation and remained on the front lines until he was killed in a direct confrontation with Israeli forces in Rafah on October 16, 2024.

According to Baraka, Sinwar demonstrated his understanding of leadership by remaining alongside fighters on the front lines. He said this reflected a commitment to the principles of steadfastness and resistance under the most difficult circumstances.

Baraka added that Sinwar’s experience would continue to be studied and discussed as a key to understanding the political and military dimensions of the October 7 operation and its aftermath.

He stressed that the struggle to secure Palestinian national rights would not end with the loss of its leaders. He said the continuing responsibilities included supporting the Palestinian people, preserving unity, seeking an end to Israeli military operations and bringing the occupation to an end.

Baraka concluded that remaining faithful to Abu Ibrahim and the Palestinian leaders killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood operation meant preserving their memory and upholding the Palestinian people’s rights to freedom, return and independence.

He said the pursuit of these rights would continue until Palestinians achieved the restoration of all their rights.